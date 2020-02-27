Mitrano, who is running against Rep. Tom Reed, says Congress must act to ensure every American has health coverage

The average middle-class family pays $8,000 a year in taxes for state and federal healthcare costs, congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano said during her first media call of 2020.

That’s in addition to what average households are paying in co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, added the Democrat, who is again running against U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in the 23rd Congressional District.

Recently off a listening tour of the 11-county district, Mitrano said the most pressing concerns she has heard from people center on healthcare. People don’t agree on a plan, but they agree the system in place is inefficient and unaffordable, Mitrano said.

“We spend too much on it and people spend too much of their paycheck on healthcare,” Mitrano said. “It’s a federal issue and Congress must address it.

“I’ve heard over and over again, people want their congressperson to do something,” said Mitrano. “All Tom Reed has done is vote against healthcare.”

Mitrano cited Reed’s vote this past December against the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019.

The bill would establish several programs and requirements to reduce the price of prescription drugs. In particular, the bill requires the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to negotiate prices for certain drugs (current law prohibits the CMS from doing that). The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House; it has not been voted on in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Last May, Reed voted against the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019.

The bill would prohibit states from opting out of federal guidance that requires health insurance companies to cover individuals with preexisting conditions, under the Affordable Care Act. This bill also passed the House and has not been voted on in the Senate.

Reed has proposed a number of different pieces of healthcare legislation aimed at addressing prescription drug costs and pre-existing conditions.

Overall, Reed gets mixed reviews on his voting record regarding healthcare from Vote Smart, votesmart.org (http://bit.ly/2PqU7wo), a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization informing voters.

“While he may evoke concern, he turns around and votes for what benefits the big pharmaceutical companies,” said Mitrano.

According to Kaiser Health News, campaign contributions tracker, (https://khn.org/news/campaign/) Reed has so far received $242,426 in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical companies during his tenure in Congress. He was first elected in 2010. Contributors include Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC among others.

During the media call last Thursday, Mitrano said she is not pushing a specific health plan. She supports all policies that increase the number of people able to access affordable, high-quality health insurance. Healthcare should be comprehensive, efficient and affordable for all Americans, she said, adding this is not a new concept as the country has such a system for veterans through the VA. By eliminating waste and ensuring all Americans have healthcare, “we will find you don’t have to pay more,” Mitrano said.

“I will not vote for taxes to go up on middle-class and working people,” she said.

This is Mitrano’s second run against Reed who won in 2018 with 54 percent of the vote. The largely Republican district stretches across the Southern Tier and covers part of the Finger Lakes region including all of Yates County and part of Ontario County.

Mitrano said she raised $1.8 million in the 2018 race and is nearing the $500,000 mark in this campaign. She said in the 2018 campaign she had “a considerable amount of money at the end” but ran out of time. This time around she sees her race as winnable.

“I am devoting myself to finding solutions ... I have the background and compassion to get results,” Mitrano said.