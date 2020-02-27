Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is exhibiting “Mostly in New York,” a collection on aluminum and print by Devin Mack, until March 22.

Mack’s scenes represent areas of New York and select world locations. The opening reception will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and First Friday Gallery Night is slated for 5 to 9 p.m. on March 6.

Carl Crumley joins Mack in the Neuberger Gallery, along with visiting artist JFK/AJVK for the second of his three shows, and guest photographers John Retallack and Dan Silver. The gallery features award-winning photographs from Camera Rochester competitions by Jason Abel, David Baitsch, Nikhil Nagane and David Ridley, as well as artists-in-residence and gallery partners.

Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission and parking are free; the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.