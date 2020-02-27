Ontario soldier re-enlists with National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Miller, of Ontario, recently re-enlisted to serve with the New York Army National Guard.

Miller is assigned to the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.

"The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”

HCR Home Care promotes Walworth resident

HCR Home Care recently promoted Andrew Bascom, of Walworth, to chief operating officer.

In his new role, Bascom directs and manages all lines of business operations. He oversees IT, and is responsible for managing the infrastructure and application support across HCR’s footprint.

Bascom previously served as senior vice president.

Local residents join Rochester accounting firm

Eric Cruz, of Ontario, and Brandon Custer, of Newark, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP in Rochester.

Cruz was hired as an assurance manager. He will be responsible for audits, reviews and compilations, and help oversee the process through planning and fieldwork. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the College at Brockport.

Custer, a junior at Rochester Institute of Technology, is working as a tax intern.