Stuart loves to hug. This handsome, special guy is playful and energetic. He would be good with kids and is likely to get along with other cats. Stuart was a stray, trying to survive outside in the cold with no owner.

Stuart will be part of the shelter’s black cat event on March 14-15. Feline behavior technologist JR Henderson will be on-site to answer behavioral questions. Cat food and litter donations will be accepted.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.