Community group makes use of Finger Lakes Television's podcast studio at FLCC

HOPEWELL — A diverse community group has created a local podcast to share efforts to support and promote local history and the arts.

“Ontario County History and Culture” was recorded in the Finger Lakes Television podcast studio at the Finger Lakes Community College main campus.

The first episode of the podcast was released Feb. 23 with a new episode released weekly through April 12. "Ontario County History and Culture" is available through iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. It also can be accessed on the Finger Lakes Television website at ochc.fingerlakestv.org.

George Herren, retired Ontario County property tax services director and operations division manager, who serves on several community groups, approached the Ontario County Historical Society, Ontario County Arts Council and the Cheshire Community Action Team about co-sponsoring the podcast and all parties agreed.

“After learning that Finger Lakes TV was expanding into podcasting, I thought it would be a golden opportunity to share information about all the work that is done to preserve our local history and promote the arts,” Herren said. “A lot happens behind the scenes to make our county such a vibrant place to live and visit.”

Herren enlisted a wide range of moderators and guest presenters, including Preston Pierce, Ontario County historian; Fred and Nancy Goodnow; who are leading the effort to restore the former Cheshire Grange as a local theater and meeting hall; former Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni and Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Finger Lakes TV, the local public access cable station, offers the service for a fee to cover costs associated with recording, editing and uploading podcasts for distribution. The project also provided hands-on experience in podcast recording and editing for a Finger Lakes Community College student.

“Finger Lakes TV has provided field experience in video production for FLCC students for nearly three decades. This is another way students can interact with community members and practice their technical skills,” said Lenore Friend, director of community affairs for FLCC and administrator for Finger Lakes TV.

To learn more

More information about Finger Lakes TV is available at fingerlakestv.org or by calling 585-785-1623.