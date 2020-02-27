Here's your snowy forecast for the weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Thursday
Hi: 25° | Lo: 20°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: W at 30mph
Today: Yellow Alert: Snow this morning will transition to local lake snows this afternoon. 1-2" in Rochester with locally more west and south as the lake effect develops. Windy. Gusts to 50mph will create lots of blowing snow and slippery travel through the day.
Tonight: Snow showers in Rochester with heavier lake effect snow southwest of town. Windy and cold
Some afternoon snow showers, windy
Friday
Hi: 27° | Lo: 15°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: WSW at 21mph
Mostly cloudy with flurries and snow showers during the day in Rochester. Heavier lake snow once again south and southwest of town.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 21° | Lo: 14°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 14mph
Local lake effect snow and flurries. Additional accumulations possible.
Times of sun and clouds
Sunday
Hi: 33° | Lo: 28°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 7mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed.
Chance of showers
Monday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 32°
Precipitation: 60% | Wind: SSW at 11mph
Overcast with rain showers at times.