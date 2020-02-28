North Rose-Wolcott High School named the following students to its second-quarter honor rolls for 2019-20.

Ninth grade

Principal’s honor: Jenna Bullard, Emily Grevell, Grace King, Clara Madison and Parker Pivonka.

High honor: Alan Anthony, Gunnar Bjerga, Lilian Bundy, Matthew Cole, Tori Cooper, Gabrielle Cuykendall, Abram DeBoerdere, Conner DeFeo, Maria Elena Francisco, Gael Hernandez, Sara Jenks, Brady Jones, Courtney Laird and Kyleigh Webber.

Honor: Kylie Balch, Cody Banks, MacKenzie DeWolf, Semaj Ford, Jodi Haffner, Catherine Hillyard, Kalie Kendt, Lucien Macro, Sean Mahoney, Andrew Onofre, Emily Pellicano, Gilbert Seager, Austin Smith, Hayley Topping, Brenden Welsh, Kyla Willis and Eryn Youngman.

10th grade

Principal’s honor: Zachary DeRoo, EmmaGrace Humbert and Hanna Stubbe.

High honor: Colby Balcom, Emilee Bundy, Derick Chavez, Angel Delgado, Gordon Foro, Karissa Lake, Maryn Loperfido, Nolan Sears and Coby Stubbe.

Honor: Meagan Christian, Cody Church, Alexis Countryman, Jessica Jarvis, Chaz Kelly, Mairead Mahoney, LeeAnn Payne, Grace Putman and Elber Vasquez.

11th grade

Principal’s honor: Katthryn Burke, Abigail Wanek and Lucy Zhang.

High honor: Danielle Bray, Alexes Hunt, Aubrey Liseno, Connor Majkszak, Hannah Mathes, Jessi Mendenhall, Nayeli Morales, Eva Norris, Brianna Vezzose, Bonny Wales and Elisabeth Waterman.

Honor: Julia Aumick, Autumn Cole, Benjamin Collins, Janet Cooper, Shelby Cuturia, Brianne DeWaters, Marena Ford, Zachary Gilbert, Sydney Hall, Alyssa Hernandez-Camarillo, John Kelly, Braden Klein, Jordan Klein, Lannon Loveless, Abby Nelson, Quintin Norris, Christyan Scarborough, Jacob Sperry and Gabrielle Welsh.

12th grade

Principal’s honor: Isabella DeFeo, Hailey DeNoto, Emma Durham, Skylar Fox, Kennedy Jones, Elizabeth Manley, Sydney Reppi, Jorden Rodas, Persian Leigh Singh, Jadyn Sloan, Isabelle Steverson, Madeline Tompkins, Morgan VanFleet, Hannah Ward and Grace Zlobl.

High honor: Lauren Bullard, Helena Cuykendall, Kaylee Dunn, Cory Fox, Mackenzie Frazer, Obadiah Gregg, AnnaMae Humbert, Kyle Kasper, Ryan King, Sophie Roberts, Jenna Roelle, Angela Salerno, Paige Shipley, Paige Starczewski, Kiara Ticconi, Dominique Warring and Brooke Webber.

Honor: Nathan Akins, Justin Bachman, Nickolas Barnes, Mikayla DeBoerdere, Alivia Diefenbacher, Aidan Humes, Maggie Lapp, Alexis Lawton, Jacob Minier, Christopher Mourey and Nikos Soklaropoulos.