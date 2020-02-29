A contractor accused of taking money without doing the work pleaded guilty

GENEVA — A contractor accused of taking money from customers without finishing the work will be placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Scott Pepson, a contractor, had pleaded guilty to taking more than $3,400 from a customer without finishing the work. He also pleaded guilty in another contracting case in the town of Geneva. He was sentenced Thursday in Geneva City Court.

And those aren't the only customers with complaints about Pepson. There are at least four cases in which customers claim he took money for work he didn't do. Pepson was not charged by police in those cases.

GraceAnn Stulpin says she paid him more than $3,800 last year for work he didn't finish at her business in Gates. She paid for a two-part epoxy floor as specified in a contract. That's not what she got: Every expert News 10NBC consulted said Pepson’s work on Stulpin’s floor was not two-part epoxy flooring, and Pepson acknowledged to News 10NBC he used a water-based paint that has a tiny bit of added epoxy. But an epoxy coating is not paint. An epoxy floor is a two-part system of resins and hardeners. The combination activates and cures to form a tough plastic floor covering at least 2 millimeters thick.

A few months before, Ben and Julia Rawlins of Rochester say they had paid Pepson, who they say called himself Scott Adam, $7,500 for work he did not finish.

In 2018 Debby Morlok of Penn Yan paid him $3,800 home repairs. She says he did part of the work, left a mess, and never came back.

And in 2017, Olive Owens says she gave him a check for $5,000 for a roof he never finished. "They would come, put the ladder up, and within an hour, a half hour they were gone," Owens told News 10NBC.

As Pepson left court Thursday, News 10NBC asked him whether he was going to pay back those customers.

He didn’t answer. Instead he walked quickly, hiding his face behind a sheet of paper. But he did promise the judge he would pay back that Geneva customer that got him arrested.

"He's going to be placed on probation for three years,” his attorney, Rome Canzano, said. “He's been ordered to pay restitution, a little bit over $3,000 over a period of one year. Scott has indicated he's going to pay the majority of that within the next upcoming months."

Pepson was to face a judge again on Friday, Feb. 28. GraceAnn Stulpin is taking him to small claims court.

Then on April 6, he's scheduled to be sentenced in a case in the Town of Geneva.

In both those Ontario County cases, the charge was reduced from grand larceny to petit larceny because in his plea deal he agreed to pay full restitution.

It's unusual for cases like these to end up in criminal court. That’s because contractor cases usually viewed as civil matters.