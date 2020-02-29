SODUS — The man who admitted to killing a Sodus mother and her 14-month-old son is scheduled to be sentenced on federal immigration charges.

Alberto Reyes pleaded guilty to having a counterfeit Social Security card and coming back into the country illegally after getting deported.

Reyes is already serving 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, Selena Hidalgo Calderon, and her son, Owen, back in 2018.

For that local case, Reyes pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. He was sentenced in that case back in November.

Reyes faces up to 10 years in prison on the federal charges.