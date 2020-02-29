National Ag Week (March 22-28) is a time to recognize the important role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products, while helping families understand where their food comes from. This year’s theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table,” sums up why I am so proud to work on a second-generation dairy farm. In 2019 Willow Bend Farm, owned by the Mueller Family and located in Clifton Springs, N.Y., made 4,630,605 gallons of milk (marketed through Upstate Farms).

Some of my favorite memories include sharing delicious, wholesome food with family and friends. I’m sure many of you feel the same way. And when those meals include nutritious milk from our cows, I experience even more satisfaction.

Ensuring our cows are healthy and comfortable is more than a job, it’s a labor of love — a love for our animals, our way of life, and our community. We’re continually looking for ways to improve what we do on the farm by supporting practices that help the environment and are socially responsible, such as reducing energy, reusing water, and recycling manure.

So, as we celebrate the contributions of agriculture in our everyday lives, please remember to support your local dairy farmers. Choose REAL milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products at the supermarket, convenience store, or drive-thru.

Rachel Holtz

Farm Manager, Willow Bend Farm

Phelps