Deputies say a driver was hospitalized after they went off the road and crashed near Seneca Point and Bopple Hill Road in Ontario County on Saturday.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a person was driving near Seneca Point and Bopple Hill Road in South Bristol when they went off the highway and crashed on Saturday. The driver became trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Thompson Hospital with a minor head injury.