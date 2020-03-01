Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Carina Hastings, of Bloomfield, recently volunteered for a WinterSERVE (Students Engaged in Reflective Volunteer Experiences) to Mobile, Alabama. The group of King’s College students helped prepare for a marathon fundraiser for the L’Arche community.

Megan Kerr, of Geneva, was named to the 2020 women’s lacrosse team at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

Dean's list

Robert Ashman and Matthew Moreau, of Bloomfield; Mitchell Bliss, of Canandaigua; Corrine Brown, of Clifton Springs; Steven Dolgos and Claire-Louise Raes, of Geneva; and Cydney Halsey and Brookelyn Hanley, of Manchester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Maggie Dorgan, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list with honors at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.7-3.99 GPA.

Megan Hoffman, of Canandaigua; Christopher Adams, Nathan Krueger and Alexander Sidare, of Farmington; Pasquale Giuliano, of Hemlock; Bailey Lis, of Honeoye; Gabrielle Wells, of Phelps; and Madison Chapin, Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Cameron Yost, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Matthew Leonardo, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis and St. Paul. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.66 GPA. Leonardo is a sophomore in the Carlson School of Management.