Newark Middle School eighth grader Cole Talbot was the sole speller in the 27th round at the Newark Central School District Spelling Bee when he calmly and correctly spelled “logistics” to win first place.

Sixth grader Braydan Sherman won second place, followed by sixth grader Olivia Demer in third, the alternate position. Talbot and Sherman will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee on March 21 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Fellow contestants were sixth graders Orazio Felice and Austin Kaufman, seventh graders Ryan Hinks and Mikalya Miller, and eighth grader Grayson Cole.

“I want to commend each of our contestants for their prowess in spelling and the way each student composed themselves with ‘Newark Pride,’” said Melissa Hager, the eighth grade ELA teacher in charge of the annual event. “I look forward to attending the Regional Spelling Bee in further support of our expert spellers.”

Hager thanked judges Stefan Uveges, who teaches eighth grade ELA at NMS, and Dominic Vassallo, who teaches vocal music at Kelley School.

Just as she has done in recent years, Hager pronounced and enunciated each word, and read a sentence it was used in before each contestant was required to spell it during the Bee.

To qualify for the Bee, all students in grades 6-8 took a spelling test.