Victor Senior High School will present “Mary Poppins” at 7 p.m. March 5-7 and 1 p.m. March 7 in the Victor Junior High/Senior High Arts Center, 953 High St.

The jack-of-all trades Bert introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again.

Senior citizens can see any performance for free by obtaining tickets at the door an hour before each show. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. Visit victorschools.org for information.