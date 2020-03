CANANDAIGUA — A prize-winning Take-5 ticket worth $32,547.50 was sold at the Tops Markets store on North Road in Canandaigua, the New York Lottery announced Sunday.

Another ticket worth the same amount was sold at Your Wholesome Food in East Elmhurst. The tickets were sold for the Feb. 29 drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.