NEW YORK — Former Congressman Chris Collins' prison sentence for insider trading charges has been delayed five weeks.

News 10NBC and its Buffalo affiliate WGRZ have confirmed that a judge approved a request by Collins' legal team to move his report date to April 21 of this year. Collins had been set to report to prison on March 17.

The request cited the fact that Collins had not yet been processed into the Bureau of Prisons' system. As there is normally a 30- to 45-day period between a new prisoner being processed to actually entering the prison system, his legal team cited concern that he would not be designated in time for his report date.

Collins, a Republican who represented New York's 27th Congressional District — which includes the western half of Ontario County — was sentenced in January to 26 months in prison for insider trading and lying to the FBI in a case involving an Australian pharmaceutical company. He was also fined $200,000 and sentenced to a year on probation.