Three Newark High School students will perform for “Live from Hochstein” as members of the 2019-20 Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on March 18 at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester.

They are junior French horn player Rachel George, who is the HYSO principal horn; junior percussionist Joshua Mercer; and Elijah Malach, a sophomore who plays trumpet.

The Hochstein School is marking its centennial this year. To celebrate, the 86-member orchestra directed by Casey Springstead is performing this concert live on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM.

The concert will feature “Open the Door,” a short orchestral overture written by American composer Gwyneth Walker in 1990 for the Women’s Orchestra; Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture,” also known as “Fingal’s Cave,” inspired by a trip to Scotland; George Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major; and a suite of John Williams’ music for “The Cowboys,” a 1972 western starring John Wayne in one of his last roles.

The free concert series gives downtown businesspeople, teachers, families, students and friends an opportunity to enjoy classical music by outstanding musicians, including soloists, duets and small ensembles, during lunchtime. Hosted by Mona Seghatoleslami, “Live from Hochstein” is the longest-running live broadcast concert series in western New York.

HYSO is an advanced youth orchestra consisting of musicians in grades 7-12 from across Greater Rochester. Students compete annually for a seat in the orchestra, which presents three concerts per year along with periodic international tours.

“I’m very proud of our students and all that they consistently accomplish,“ said Robert Humphrey, NHS instrumental music teacher. “These three musicians are outstanding instrumentalists and incredible people. They deserve every accolade which they receive.”