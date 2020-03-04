U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-24th District, is accepting entries from high schoolers residing in his district for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition until April 16.

This nationwide contest is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives to give young artists a chance to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each district are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Artwork must be in 2D and original in concept, design and execution; measure less than 26-by-26 inches; weigh less than 15 pounds; and cannot violate copyright laws. Accepted pieces include paintings, drawings, collage, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

Visit katko.house.gov for submission information.