Keuka College and Onondaga Community College have joined forces to create a new pathway to success for students pursuing careers in social work.

Keuka President Amy Storey and OCC President Casey Crabill formally signed a dual admission and general transfer agreement, sealing a partnership that will see OCC’s human services graduates enroll in the bachelor’s degree program for social work at Keuka College.

“This agreement combines the strengths of Keuka College’s social work program and Onondaga Community College’s human services program to create exciting new educational opportunities,” Storey said. “Overall, employment of social workers has been projected to grow 11% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. This partnership will provide both institutions the ability to not only offer a bachelor’s degree in a growing area, but better serve students throughout the region.”

Bradley Fuster, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keuka, and Anastasia Urtz, interim provost and senior VP at OCC, also took part in the signing.

“This new partnership creates an invaluable opportunity for our students to take their education to the next level while remaining on the OCC campus,” Crabill said. “We’re grateful to President Storey and Dr. Fuster for seeing the tremendous potential in our students and providing them with this new pathway to a bachelor’s degree.”

Students accepted into the dual admission program and earn an associate degree from OCC in human services can pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work from Keuka College on either campus or online. The new program is expected to be part of OCC’s Weekend College format, starting this August pending approval by SUNY and the New York State Education Department.

Keuka College’s program combines coursework with hands-on, practical experience, and prepares graduates for careers in social services, child and family counseling, veterans rehabilitation, family therapy, and other fields.