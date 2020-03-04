The following births occurred in February 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Auburn: Nikoal Kijowski and Louis Emler, a boy, Louis Joseph Emler Jr., Feb. 21, 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Canandaigua: Megan and Adam Record, a girl, Jacob Mitchell Record, Feb. 13, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Clifton Springs: Sarah Popp and Clayton Snow, a boy, Calen Tyler Snow, Feb. 3, 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Clyde: Melinda and David Carper, a girl, Amelia Grace Carper, Feb. 11, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces; and Brooke Ramos and Blake Thoms, a boy, Waylan Matthew Thoms, Feb. 13, 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Farmington: Elizabeth Smyth and Nicholas Calvetti, a boy, Cooper Henry Calvetti, Feb. 13, 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Geneva: Aidaliz Benitez and Velour Reid, a boy, Velour Fayzound Reid II, Feb. 6, 7 pounds, 6 ounces; Ashley and Derek Ricks, a girl, Savannah Lee Ricks, Feb. 11, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Christine and William Hornbeck, a girl, Elliana Grace Hornbeck, Feb. 13, 7 pounds, 8 ounces; and Emily Ubiles and Roger Diaz, a girl, Lydialys Maria Diaz, Feb. 22, 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

Lyons: Danielle McCray and Tyrone Brinson, a boy, A’King Onore Brinson, Feb. 2, 8 pounds, 0.4 ounces; Tiffany Carrasquillo and Carlos Mattei, a girl, Brooklyn Marie Mattei, Feb. 8, 5 pounds, 7 ounces; Thelma and Joseph Martin, a boy, Ethan Lloyd Martin, Feb. 15, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; Melissa Chisman and Brian Janas, a boy, Colton Werner Janas, Feb. 14, 5 pounds, 9.8 ounces; and Dawnna Dreas and Cody Lott, a girl, Teagan Amani Lott, Feb. 16, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Macedon: Julia Shaffer and Jonathan Fredericy, a girl, Everly Ann Fredericy, Feb. 26, 7 pounds, 15 ounces; and Amanda Waide and Jason Solenski, a girl, Melody Rae Solenski, Feb. 28, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Penn Yan: Cassandra Colon and Kevin Taylor, a boy, Rylan Moon Taylor, Feb. 6, 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Phelps: Denitha and Collin English, a girl, Joslyn Jean English, Feb. 19, 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Amber and Clayton Bradley-Phillips, a boy, Ezra Pascal Bradley-Phillips, Feb. 2, 8 pounds, 13 ounces; Vidalia Sandroni, a girl, Paisley Ann Marie Sandroni, Feb. 7, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; Courtney and Johnathan Asbury, a boy, Silas James Asbury, Feb. 13, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces; and Barbara Hendershot and Gregory Bowman, a boy, Remmington Neil Bowman, Feb. 23, 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Sodus: Amanda and Randy Lyttle, a boy, Waylon Warren Lyttle, Feb. 3, 6 pounds, 6 ounces; and Ingrid Ireland-Delfs and Kenneth Niles, a boy, Kenneth Carl Niles Jr., Feb. 6, 8 pounds.

Sterling: Samantha Steurrys and James Farrell, a boy, Oakley James Farrell, Feb. 18, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces.

Walworth: LaShauna Singletary and Tyshawn Fulton, a boy, Tyshawn Malik Fulton Jr., Feb. 26, 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces.

Waterloo: Ashley Lyon and Jacob Bergin, a boy, Gabriel Joshua Bergin, Feb. 1, 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces; Rebecca and Daniel Serven, a boy, Patrick Daniel Serven, Feb. 9, 10 pounds; Channing Taylor, a boy, Conrad Joseph Taylor, Feb. 20, 5 pounds, 4 ounces; and Brianna and Shawn Halstead, a boy, Leo James Hobart Halstead, Feb. 26, 7 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Williamson: Patricia Clark and Jonathan Rosenbaum, a boy, Caden Alexander Rosenbaum, Feb. 21, 8 pounds, 4 ounces.