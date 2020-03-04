Politico reports this could have an effect on the special election in the 27th congressional district where Republican State Senator Chris Jacobs will face Democrat Nate McMurray for the seat.

New York has canceled the Republican presidential primary.

This means President Trump gets all the delegates.

No one other than Trump qualified to appear on the ballot and in New York primaries are only held if multiple candidates are running.

Having the president's name on the ballot could've helped drive more of his supporters to the polls.