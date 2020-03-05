Bergmann landscape architect Ted Liddell was recognized by the New York Upstate Chapter of American Society of Landscape Architects as the 2020 distinguished practitioner, private practice.

The award recognizes an outstanding individual professional for their achievements in design, leadership and ASLA chapter involvement over the span of a 10-plus-year career.

After starting his career at Bergmann in 2003, Liddell lent his expertise to projects ranging from small-scale public park design to streetscape enhancements and citywide master planning. Liddell played a role in planning for ROC the Riverway.

Liddell serves as the Rochester section leader for the local ASLA chapter and is a community group representative for Neighborworks Rochester, as well as a member of the North East Main Neighbors United Neighborhood Group.