Norberto Cervantes, of Williamson, recently earned first-team all-conference honors as a member of the SUNY Oneonta men’s track and field team after placing second in the SUNYAC championship meet. Cervantes recorded a personal best in the weight throw of 18.18 meters (59’-7”).

Katherine Frazer, of Clyde; Emily Haugh, Samantha King, Olivia Thomas and Jonathon Weise, of Macedon; Caden Hann, Brooke Hastings and Braeden Zenelovic, of Ontario; and Scott Bush and Emily Scofield, of Walworth, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Jeremy Rood, of Marion, graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam.