Historic Palmyra will offer its Women’s History Month program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra.

The session will highlight interesting, influential and inspiring women of the village’s past, from Dr. Harriet Adams to Lavinia Chase. Attendees will hear their stories and may even meet some of these historical women.

Admission is free. Historic Palmyra’s next Third Thursday program will cover the Underground Railroad on April 16. Visit historicpalmyrany.com for information.