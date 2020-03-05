Twenty members of the Hochstein Youth Singers, directed by Maryellen Giese, are singing in four separate honor choirs at the American Choral Directors Association Eastern Region Conference, which is running until March 7.

These students were each selected for one of the conference’s honor ensembles from hundreds of applicants from Virginia to Maine. All of these singers regularly participate in the Hochstein Youth Singers.

The Elementary Honor Choir, Junior High School Honor Choir, High School Honor Choir and Music Theater Repertoire Honor Choir are rehearsing during the ACDA conference, and will perform at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 7. These concerts are free and open to the public.

The following students were selected to participate.

Elementary Honor Choir: Ashley Beyer, of Hilton; James Coté and Lucy Coté, of Henrietta; Elizabeth Creary and Mary Muller, of Brighton; Samantha Gullo, of Irondequoit; Caroline Salamone, of Webster; William Scrivens, of Greece; Natalia Sierra-Wardlow, of Rochester; and Kayden Smith, of Farmington.

Junior High School Honor Choir: Sean Adams, of Pittsford; Beatrix Freeman and Rebecca Gullo, of Irondequoit; Una Gogstetter, of Brighton; Luciano Pagano, of Churchville; and Phillip Urai, of Rochester.

High School Honor Choir: Lauryn Beyer, of Hilton, and Nathan Lee, of Webster.

Music Theater Repertoire Honor Choir: Caroline Fountain, of Webster, and Brynn Peters, of Rochester.

“I’m proud that so many of our excellent singers will have the opportunity to show off their talents in their city of Rochester,” Giese said. “This is the first time Rochester has been chosen for this high-profile ACDA regional conference, and that’s due in no small part to Rochester’s world class performance venues.”

During the conference, the Hochstein School is hosting 18 performances and rehearsals by school, church, community and professional vocal ensembles. Performances also will be held at the Downtown United Presbyterian Church, with rehearsals and conference sessions at various locations downtown. Visit acdaeast.org for information.