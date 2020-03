Lyons names Students of the Week

Lyons Middle/High School recently named Jerremmy Richardson and Anthony Tandle as Student of the Week.

Ally Schuber nominated Richardson for the honor at Lyons High School. Tandle was nominated by Jen Champlin at Lyons Middle School. Both were selected based on their positive contributions to the school.

The Student of the Week program recognizes and rewards students who make positive contributions to their school. Honored students receive a T-shirt.