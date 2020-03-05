North Rose-Wolcott Elementary fourth grader Dixon Kerr was recognized by Wolcott Rotary Club as Student of the Month for February 2020.

Fourth grade teachers each nominated a student from their classes, then special area teachers who see all students voted Kerr as the winner.

Kerr’s teacher, Catherine Arns, said he is an excellent role model to his peers.

“Dixon is an exemplary student and friend,” she said. “He is always a role model to others both inside the classroom and outside of the classroom. His favorite subject is math, in which he is always willing to teach his learning to others, be a critical thinker when solving problems and take his time when completing his work. Daily, Dixon takes pride in displaying and adhering to the Cougar Pride expectations: being safe, being responsible, being a learner and being respectful!”