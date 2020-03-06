AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care, 1243 Bay Road, Webster, recently achieved accreditation through the Urgent Care Association, the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers.

The locally owned urgent care center for kids demonstrated its commitment toward providing patients with access to quality care of the highest level. It provides walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with licensed providers.

The accreditation signifies that AcuteKids met UCA’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

“We earned this distinction through a detailed survey, including a visit with a UCA surveyor who conducted patient observations and an on-site evaluation,” said Chrysa Charno, AcuteKids founder and CEO. “The UCA holds the highest standards in the industry, so this is an important achievement in order to differentiate us from other centers in the area.

“I am extremely proud that AcuteKids has received accreditation through the UCA. They recognize our strength and potential as a new business in the health care field, and this confirms our dedication to providing the best patient care first and foremost.”

AcuteKids is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Walk-in patients are welcome and parking is free in the front of the building. Visit acutekidsurgentcare.org for information.