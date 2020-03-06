Hearing someone discuss their finances or money issues — either how well they are doing, not so well or somewhere in between (like most of us) — is an unwritten, Vanderbilt-size faux pas. Something about the topic of money in a conversation causes us to cringe and think “Oh no, we are not going there, are we?” But it is unavoidable that the topic of money, money concerns and money issues are going to pop up in our day-to-day lives. Living with good money manners is important and empowering. So, here are our top six tips.

Knowing how to answer

If someone asks about your salary or wage, answer with humor, “Well, let’s just say, the lights are still on!” Or, asking questions such as how much your home cost or car or insert whatever item. Answer generally, “The car was the deal of a lifetime.” If you are the one asking, let us put all our dollars and cents on the table. Please. Stop. Asking.

Paying/splitting the bill

If you are going to dinner with a group of friends or even among extended family, and no one particular person is hosting the dinner, establish ahead of time the way the bill is going to be handled. Working out details at the table or event is not the most productive way and not considered proper.

Asking for separate bills is acceptable (within reason) so long as this is established before you order. Also, splitting the bill among diners is fine so long as expensive beverages are not tagged on to everyone’s bill (when everyone may not be enjoying the same, expensive “spirits”). Another quick tip, carry ones and $5 bills so that “splitting the bill” and tipping is easier and you end up paying closer to what you ordered.

Tipping

Remember tipping is typically an important part of the income in certain areas of customer service. An entire column could be written on this subject alone. But here are some highlights.

At a restaurant, the standard is 15-20%. For average service, a 15% tip is reasonable, and good to great service, an 18%-20%. At a salon, the standard rate is 15%. The coffee shop tip jar, consider rounding up to the nearest dollar. Never tip package delivery employees, but certainly pizza or food delivery staff should be tipped. With the advance of grocery delivery, that can be added to your bill at checkout.

Salary discussions

Salary negotiations are an important part of your career. Certainly that is a topic for financial and career services gurus. Visit Glassdoor or various other career websites; they are full of very helpful information. From an etiquette standpoint, the most important “rule” to remember is that in many companies, discussing salaries among employees is considered taboo and in some cases, against the policy. Knowing and remembering this is an important part of keeping your bank account healthy and growing.

Exchanging gifts

Your relationship to the recipient is an important factor in gift-giving and buying. We are certainly going to give a different level gift to our 4-year-old niece than to a 4-year-old in our child’s class at a birthday party. Asking their interests is always helpful, and adding a dose of extra thought and creativity is always nice. A framed picture of friends/family, as well as their favorite toy of interest, is a nice gesture. Not outspending the event is important too. Knowing the “what is too little and too much” is a fine line. Just thinking through the gift and allowing time to pull it together is usually all that is needed. And remember, from an etiquette standpoint as the receiver, send thank-you“notes. Yes, that still is appropriate, no matter what popular opinion says or how busy we may be.

Having good money manners in your personal life

Be kind to yourself, and try and make and stick to a budget. This is a kind gesture you can give yourself. Consider using one of the numerous budgeting/money tracking apps or programs. Recalling quotes like, “Budget, mathematical confirmation of your suspicions” by A.A. Latimer is both funny and helpful. And certainly, many services exist for those with more complicated or challenging financial pictures.

It is our hope that these money manners tips equip you and offer insight throughout the year. And, as the months progress throughout 2020, hold closely to the insightful quote by Jonathan Swift, “A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart.”

