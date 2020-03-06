Here's a look at your sunny weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 22°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNE at 19mph

Today: Cloudy with a few rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Tonight: Some wet snow tonight with a slushy inch or two for parts of the region. Windy and colder.

More sun than clouds

Saturday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 9mph

Morning clouds then sunshine. Brisk.

Sunshine

Sunday

Hi: 54° | Lo: 40°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Mainly sunny and milder.