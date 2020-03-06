Here's a look at your sunny weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 22°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNE at 19mph
Today: Cloudy with a few rain and snow showers this afternoon.
Tonight: Some wet snow tonight with a slushy inch or two for parts of the region. Windy and colder.
More sun than clouds
Saturday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 25°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 9mph
Morning clouds then sunshine. Brisk.
Sunshine
Sunday
Hi: 54° | Lo: 40°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WSW at 12mph
Mainly sunny and milder.