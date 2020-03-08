Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Claire Russell, of Canandaigua, is interning at Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP as a tax intern. Russell is an accounting student at SUNY Geneseo.

Dean's list

Hannah Bernard and Nik Gjonbalaj, of Canandaigua, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Boston University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA or be in the top 30% of their class.

Lucille Gullo, Jacob Hildreth and Thomas Magnan, of Canandaigua; Kyle Diehl, of Farmington; Logan Lis, of Honeoye; Emily Haugh, Samantha King, Olivia Thomas and Jonathon Weise, of Macedon; and Samuel Barron, Kelli Kunick, Zachary Larche, McKenzie Serens and Noah Vankuren, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Allison Heltz, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Heltz majors in biochemistry.

Nicole Morley, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Morley majors in liberal studies/education.

Cassandra Preston, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. Preston earned a 4.0 in the physician assistant program.

Connor Preston, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list and recognized as an Invest in Success Scholar at Syracuse University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Preston majors in biomedical engineering.

Casey Schreck, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Maryland. Schreck is a student in the College of Arts and Humanities.

Graduations

Marissa Gardner, of Geneva, graduated in December 2019 with a Master of Science in occupational therapy from Clarkson University in Potsdam.