Clifton Springs soldier retires from service

Sgt. 1st Class Joel Fitzsimmons, of Clifton Springs, recently retired from the New York Army National Guard.

Fitzsimmons served with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition). He retired after some 30 years of service, first entering the military in May 1989.

"A full military career is a major achievement in the lives of our citizen soldiers and their families," said Ray Shields, the adjutant general for New York state. "On behalf of our force, I extend my best wishes for the success of our retirees as they begin new chapters in their lives."