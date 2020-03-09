Buy Nothing groups around Monroe County will host free-for-alls from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21, June 13 and Oct. 3 at the Thomas P. Ryan Community Center, 530 Webster Ave., Rochester.

These events invite community members to bring items to give away and take things they need. No cash is exchanged and bartering is not allowed.

Shoppers are asked to share with others looking for the same items and only take what they will actually use. Email amycavalier@hotmail.com to reserve table space.

Buy Nothing groups are local, adult-only, gift-based economies in which members give away, lend or share with their neighbors. Visit buynothingproject.org to find a local group.