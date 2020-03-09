Shoppers hope the move will put the germ-killing product back on store shelves as the number of coronavirus cases grows

Hand sanitizer and other germ-killing products have been flying off the shelves due to concerns over coronavirus. A lot of stores don’t even have hand sanitizer and don’t know when they will be able to restock. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York is making its own hand sanitizer to distribute to schools, governments, prisons and some communities affected by the coronavirus.

"It’s much cheaper for us to make it ourselves than for us to buy it on the open market," Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday as the coronavirus cases in New York surged to 142, the most in the nation and slightly more than the state of Washington.

NYS Clean hand sanitizer is being made by prisoners at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a state maximum-security prison in Washington County. More than 100,000 gallons a week of NYS Clean will be produced and provided free to local governments, schools, prisons and other public agencies.

"This is a superior product to products now on the market,” Cuomo said, showing samples at the state Capitol.

If this means store shelves will refill — and remain stocked, that was good news to shoppers Monday who had been searching for hand sanitizer.

“I’ve been looking all over. I can’t find any,” said Amanda Kaplan, who lives in Penfield. She was checking Dollar General on West Avenue in Canandaigua. Kaplan said she and her sister, and other family members, had been checking stores around the area.

A Dollar General employee said a lot of people had been asking; the earliest the store might get the next shipment was in two weeks. It was a similar story at Tops market in Canandaigua, which was also out of hand sanitizer.

Wegmans posted on its website it was seeing “increased sales on items customers tend to stock up on during flu season, like hand sanitizer, antibacterial hand soap, and cleaning supplies. Availability of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and disposable gloves are limited, however we continue to receive shipments of these items. Face masks are currently unavailable.”

“To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, alcohol wipes and prep pads, and hydrogen peroxide to 3 each per order,” stated Wegmans in response to the coronavirus. “We continue to receive shipments of these products and are pushing them out to stores as soon as they arrive.”

Outside the Dollar General in Canandaigua, home health aide Tracy Mancini was wiping down everything she had touched while shopping with disinfecting wipes. Mancini said she was fortunate to have what she needed for now with cleaning products. Mancini’s client Audie Stribling, who is over 70 with health issues, said she plans to start shopping online to protect herself from coronavirus.

In displaying NYS Clean hand sanitizer at the state Capitol, Cuomo said the scent is like a "floral bouquet" and will be produced less expensively through CorCraft, the state's prison-run business, than if the state bought it. He said Corcraft already made glass cleaners, vehicle fluids and other solubles, so it was an easy switch.

The governor said New York can make a one-gallon bottle for $6.10 and a seven-ounce bottle for $1.12, which is much cheaper than if the state tried to buy it on the open market. It is also a higher alcohol content than what is on the market, he said.

He also warned that New York would start to mass-produce it if price gouging for hand sanitizer continues.

"To Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay, if you continue the price gouging, we will introduce our product, which is superior to your product, and you don’t even have the floral bouquet. So stop price gouging," Cuomo said.

Prison-rights advocates knocked the new product, saying prisoners shouldn't be paid less than $1 an hour and shouldn't be exploited.

“We are disgusted at Governor Cuomo’s decision to exploit prison labor to push back the imminent public health crisis presented by COVID-19 while doing absolutely nothing for incarcerated people across the state," the groups, including Citizen Action of NY and VOCAL-NY, said in a statement.

Lawmakers last year wanted to increase the prison minimum wage to $3 an hour; the wages currently range between 10 cents and $1.14 per hour. But the measure was not passed before the legislative session ended last June.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, dismissed the criticism of the new work.

“A central part of prison rehabilitation is job training and skill development, and this is part of that existing program that’s existed for years," he said.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger at https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow

Includes reporting by Joseph Spector, New York State Team, USA TODAY Network