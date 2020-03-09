Doug Miller recently returned to play with the indoor Rochester Lancers.

Miller started his career in 1991 with the Baltimore Blast, then moved to the Rochester Rhinos and Buffalo Blizzard in 1996. He joined the indoor Lancers in 2011 and became league MVP.

Miller played for the outdoor Lancers in 2017, also making an appearance in 2018 and 2019. He played for the indoor Lancers in 2019.

“I was a huge fan of Doug Miller in the early ‘90s with Baltimore and Cleveland,” Salvatore “Soccer Sam” Fantauzzo said. “He helped change Rochester soccer in 1996 with the Rhinos. He has devoted his life to help develop youth soccer in our area, and has been a loyal Lancers player and now coach. I hope to see him play one game this season.”