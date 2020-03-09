The Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra are postponing all RPO concerts in the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre between March 9 and April 15.

RPO made the announcement Monday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Saturday.

The concerts impacted are “Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film” on March 14 and “Beethoven + Brahms” on March 19 and March 21.

RPO did not provide new dates for those concerts on Monday, but said, “full details will be available by the end of the week.”