The classic story of the Beast who finds love and redemption will be brought to life in Churchville-Chili Senior High School’s adaptation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on March 26-29 in the Performing Arts Center, 5786 Buffalo Road, Churchville.

This magical tale tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, his curse will end and he and his household will be transformed into their former selves. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and all of his friends will be doomed.

The Churchville-Chili production features more than 70 students participating in the cast, crew and orchestra pit. Young audience members dressed in their best princess finery are invited to join in the Princess Parade during intermission. New or gently used books are being accepted to build Belle’s library.

“Beauty and the Beast” stars Trent Repass as the Beast and Emily Sylvester as Belle. Belle’s father, Maurice, is played by Carson Wohlers and Elijah Weider is the egotistical Gaston. The enchanted servants are portrayed by Jesse Ward as Lumiere, Philip Greco as Cogsworth, Natalie Faas as Mrs. Potts, Delaney Carroll as Babette and Katie Thomas as Madame de la Grande Bouche. Addison Gerhardt and Chloe Krenzer share the roles of Chip and Rug.

The play will run at 7 p.m. on March 26-28 and 2 p.m. on March 29. Admission is $8-$10 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit cccsd.org/finearts for information.