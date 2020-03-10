Clyde-Savannah Middle School students recently joined the National Junior Honor Society during a ceremony attended by returning members, faculty and Board of Education members.

The Clyde-Savannah NJHS chapter was established in 2018. Students qualify by having a 90 or higher cumulative middle school GPA. They go through an application and screening process conducted by staff. This year, 40 students applied for NJHS and 21 were accepted.

Joining NJHS were sixth graders Jackson Barr, Taylor Carnevale, Derek Cole, Nevaeh Delgado, Olivia Drahms, James Montemorano, Samantha Montemorano, Anya Pallister, Jace Paylor, Evan Pelloni, Camden Rice, Julia Rockwell and Erin Schrader; seventh graders Sicily Austin and Marissa Miller; and eighth graders Zander Barnes, Tyler Freelove, Derek Lafler, Holly Revelle, Aaliyah Standbrook and Ryan VanVleck.

They join returning members Zoe Abbott, Summer Bailey, Jacob Edwards, Alexandra McGee, Ayla Pallister, Masson Record, Brianna Sullivan, Samantha Sullivan, Alexis Taney, Leah Yonge, Tina Huang, Allison Jweid, Kamryn Lainhart, Madelyn Larsen, Steven Montemorano, Jessica Sullivan and Maxim Waldron.

Students and families convened in the library after the ceremony for photos and refreshments.