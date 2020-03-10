Village leadership announced the 2020 Downtown Revitalization Survey, targeted to Newark residents, business owners and anyone who uses downtown for shopping, dining, services, recreation or as a place to call home.

Survey results will be used to guide programs and services as part of the village’s economic development strategy and will be central to public engagement related to the coming Downtown

Revitalization Initiative Round V application effort. The village’s economic development strategy envisions downtown Newark as a vital urban center with a mix of uses that attract visitors from around the world while continuing to serve as a center of commerce for the residents of the village and all of Wayne County.

“Our strategic location, with the Erie Canal flowing right through downtown, and our history as a service center to the region makes Newark a perfect fit for investors, residents, small business and visitors,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “As we continue to grow and develop, we want to ensure that our residents drive that vision and maintain a sense of ownership in how our community is shaped.”

The village envisions the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative as one tool to support continued development in Newark, capitalizing on the growth and development that has occurred in the community in recent years. Resident and business input is critical to ensuring that development matches community preference.

The survey can be found at villageofnewark.com until May 1. Anyone who uses or has used downtown is welcome to submit their input.