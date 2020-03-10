When the College at Brockport celebrated its 175th anniversary several years ago, a “pARTy” was thrown to celebrate the arts on campus. The School of Arts and Sciences will renew this tradition to highlight its performers and visual artists on March 27.

“pARTy 20/20: All Eyes on the Arts” will include performances and exhibits starting at 7:30 p.m. throughout the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are free at brockport.edu/academics/fine_arts or (585) 395-2787.

“This event is a one-night arts festival,” said Stuart Ira Soloway, manager of the Fine Arts Series. “There will be 10-12 minute performances taking place in the Mainstage, our Black Box Theatre, in the lobby and other various spaces throughout the building. Some of the performances will be repeated, so everyone should be able to see everything at least once.”

Events are staggered so that attendees can arrive when they like, take in what they want to see and stay as long as they want.

Music will lead off the evening with a “Fanfare” composed for this event by Tamara Wilcox, an instructor in the Department of Theatre and Music Studies, and played by the Brockport Brass Ensemble. There will be selections from a vocal quartet, a xylophone “petting zoo,” a performance by the Brockport Faculty Ensemble and songs from Brockapella, an a cappella vocal troupe. The Golden Eagle String Band, led by Bill Hullfish, will entertain the crowd with its canal-themed music.

Frank Kuhn, a professor in the Department of Theatre and Music Studies, is curating a vignette comprised of excerpts from three plays called “Couples.”

“The first two concern young people discovering love,” he said. “The third is about older people remembering and misremembering love.”

The “pARTy” will preview the upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Michael Krickmire, an alumnus and faculty member, will present an improv workshop.

On view in the Tower Gallery is this year’s annual student art exhibition. Attendees will have the option to throw pottery, witness a “bronze pour,” learn about printmaking and hear a talk about female artists. The Visual Studies Workshop will offer a display of work. Students will create a mural throughout the event in a large, glass-walled classroom.

The Department of Dance will be on-hand with previews of its concerts, including the Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble, as well as an excerpt from “Rom,” choreographed by Mariah Maloney with a score for marimba composed and played by Greg Woodsbie.