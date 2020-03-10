Messenger Post Media, Ontario County Humane Society showcase animals from the shelter

Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in our Tails for Tuesday feature.

Alize is a high-energy dog that loves walks and attention. This pup would need to meet any other dogs in the house before joining the family, and she may not look at cats as friends.

Milo is usually a laid-back feline. He’s your typical couch potato, and besides what’s playing on Animal Planet he’s just interested in affection and attention.

Both Alize and Milo are available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting Alize or Milo or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.