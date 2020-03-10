Wayne County Nursing Home boasts 11 residents ages 100 years and older: Florence Anderson, Joe Beganskas, Vincent Canne, Lucille Cowan, Rita Keating, Matie Lehn, Margaret Pulver, Jack Skinner, Anna Tricarico, Mabel Vangee and Grace Williams.

The senior community recently held a celebration in honor of these centenarians. Each was recognized for their tenacity and strength that helped them reach this life milestone.

Honorees shared their life wisdom with attendees, usually centered around the importance of family and hard work. Also in attendance were family members and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District.

Mary Camblin-Dandino, of Mary CD Photography, donated her time to take portrait photos of the residents.