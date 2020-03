Victor High School senior Jared Phillips, of Boy Scout Troop 60, is building four wooden benches for Boughton Park as his Eagle Scout project.

The benches will be installed along the trails in the spring to be used as rest stops for hikers, runners and bicyclists. Dedications cost $250 and include a commemorative plaque and choice of locations.

To donate, visit victorhikingtrails.org/vhtform.php or call 585-406-1274.