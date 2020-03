The Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor will sponsor a bunco tournament to benefit its Relay for Life team from 1 to 4 p.m. April 25 at Mertensia Park Lodge, 1348 Mertensia Road, Farmington.

The tournament will include cash prizes, a 50-50 drawing and prize raffles. Players of all experience levels are welcome.

Registration costs $25 and ends April 18. Light refreshments will be served.