The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
March 2: Kielbasa with cheese tortellini, baked beans, and vegetable blend.
March 3: Stuffed pork chops, creamy mashed potatoes, and roasted butternut squash.
March 4: Crispy honey sesame chicken over rice.
March 5: Chicken divan with buttery noodles and a side of fresh fruit.
March 6: Breaded salmon, rice and mixed greens salad.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Cafe to offer meals to seniors
