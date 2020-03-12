Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently was recognized as a Class of 2022 prize winner by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College.

Abby Dewitte, of Ontario, recently performed in “fyoo zh en ‘20: The Body Politic of the Beautiful” at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. The annual concert fuses choreography with faculty research. This year drew inspiration from Ana De Freitas Boe’s work on gender, sexuality and race in late 18th-century aesthetics. Dewitte served as the dance captain.

Dawson Hurlbutt, of Macedon; Kathryn Paetow, of Red Creek; and Michael Zerniak II, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Pendleton, of Wolcott, recently was joined the Elmira College Chapter of the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Honor Society for Economics. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.