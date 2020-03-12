Farmers from Wayne County Farm Bureau recently spent two days in Albany visiting with lawmakers to highlight New York Farm Bureau’s state public policy priorities for the year.

They kicked things off with the Taste of New York reception for lawmakers, commissioners and staff. The county Farm Bureau hosted a table featuring applesauce from Motts and wine from DeFishers Winery.

Members then participated in Lobby Day to meet with their local representatives, as well as New York City lawmakers adopted by the county Farm Bureau.

Attendees asked the legislature to support agricultural program funding in the state budget, as well as offsets to the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act. This includes a refundable investment tax credit for farms and doubling the agricultural workforce tax credit.

Farm Bureau members asked for two fixes to the farm labor law, which includes expanding the definition of a family farm so family members like aunts, uncles and in-laws can be exempt from the new labor regulations.

The organization also wants to alter language in the farm labor law to recognize that farms have professional level employees, including farm managers, who should continue to receive salaried wages.

Another farm labor issue includes the rollout of wage board hearings over the next two months. The three-person panel, which includes NYFB President David Fisher, is listening to the public on whether the new 60-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers should be lowered.

Members advocated for lawmakers to support the Department of Environmental Conservation as the sole regulator of pesticides in the state. The organization supports the proposal to increase the farmworker housing loan fund to $15 million to assist farms in building new housing on farms.

These issues are based on member-approved public policies that originate every year at the county Farm Bureau level and are passed by the full delegate body at NYFB’s state annual meeting in December.

WCFB members participated in a panel discussion with the Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner, Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo and Deborah DeWan, agricultural policy advisory to Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Jen Metzger.

“It was time well spent for Wayne County Farm Bureau members, who traveled to the State Capitol to visit with their lawmakers about many important issues facing agriculture,” President Matt Wunder said. “It is imperative for farmers to be engaged with every level of government. The more our representatives understand the impact of their decisions on agriculture, the better it will be for our local farmers and our rural communities.”