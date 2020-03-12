After the holiday break, Kelley School fourth grade teachers Lacie Urban and Sarah Consentino wanted to refresh their students with the tenets of “Newark Pride,” the new behavioral expectations for all students in the Newark Central School District.

Since then, these expectations that students’ behavior be safe, responsible, respectful and foster a sense of community in their schools are integrated into school life and reinforced with signs and displays, classroom instruction and various activities, including school assemblies.

Urban and Consentino had their students work on “Newark Pride” projects to reinforce the expectations after their two-week vacation.

“The project was very open-ended and kids had free choice on what to do,” Urban said. “They created posters, videos, books and songs about ‘Newark Pride.’”

Maggie Cornwell, Ava Herrington and Aidan Jarzynka-Le created a song. At one point during their work, the trio asked to practice “Show Your Newark Pride” in front of the class.

“They started singing it, and everyone in the room went silent and listened to the three perform,” Urban said. “The class was in awe and chanted ‘Again! Again!’ At that moment, we knew we had something special.”

Consentino said everyone thought it would be a great idea to have background music for the song.

With permission and encouragement from their teachers and Assistant Principal Kerri Levine, the students practiced and practiced their song. Former Kelley vocal music teacher Libby Brozik developed and recorded the background music.

Levine asked the trio to present the song at the end of the monthly “Newark Pride” assembly.

“The kids worked on the song during free time and prepared for their performance,” Urban said. “They practiced at snack time, lunch and recess. Aidan, Maggie and Ava did everything for this song. They get all the credit.”

Cornell and Herrington performed the tune as audience members clapped to the beat. Cornell hopes the trio can write more songs inspired by “Newark Pride” while working with vocal music teacher Dominic Vassallo.

“Kelley’s vision is to create lasting connections and work hard to be the best version of ourselves,” Levine said. “This is one example of how our vision lives within our building. I am so proud of these students, and all our students who have set goals and collaborated to create while taking pride in where they are going.”