Nurse joins Clyde Family Health Center

Finger Lakes Health recently welcomed Elizabeth Smith to its team of providers at Clyde Family Health Center, 4 W. Genesee St., and Seneca Family Health Center in Waterloo.

Smith received her Master of Science in nursing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the College at Brockport and graduated from the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing.

Smith has more than nine years of nursing experience at Geneva General Hospital, most recently as a registered nurse in the Olaf and Elaine Leiberg Intensive Care Unit.

Call (315) 923-3640 to make an appointment with Smith at the Clyde office.