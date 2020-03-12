Reliant Community Credit Union recently donated 150 pairs of sneakers to the Williamson Central School District for children attending its elementary and middle schools.

These donations are part of Feet Forward, a community effort created by Reliant to donate $10,000 worth of sneakers this year to schools and organizations in the communities it serves. Reliant collaborated with Jonathan Griffiths, owner of Rochester Running Co., who helped facilitate the credit union’s purchase of sneakers.

“Our Feet Forward project has helped so many children over the past four years — we can tell by their excited reactions that we have made an impact,” said Pamela Heald, president and CEO. “We are proud to continue this project in 2020 and hope our contributions will enable the children in the program who benefit to achieve success in their lives.”

Reliant presented the sneakers to representatives from the school district, including Williamson Middle School Principal John Fulmer.

“Our active middle school students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Reliant and Rochester Running Co.,” Fulmer said.

Marygrace Mazzullo, assistant superintendent for instruction, said, “We are so thankful to be a recipient of Reliant’s Feet Forward program this year. We appreciate the opportunity this program has afforded us to help so many of our students.”

Elementary student Connor Manahan was happy to receive a new pair of sneakers.

“I love them,” he said. “They make me go fast.”